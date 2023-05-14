9 year old top climber reaching new heights one adventure at a time

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sam Baker is representing Colorado Springs in the USA National Climbing Competition at 9 years old.

In the regional championship, youth athletes compete against various teams in 5 different states.

In this type of competition, climbers are judged on how many holds they reach while on a time limit.

Many of the athletes start from a young age. 9 year old sam baker started climbing around age 3 with his dad, Joe.

Currently in regionals, Sam holds first place. But he has his sights set on a more global scale. Making history last year as the youngest person to summit El Capitan. His next adventure starts this summer.

"My next goal is the Grand Tetons," Sam Baker said. "I'm doing a climb there. After that I'm doing the Matterhorn in Europe."

Sam says these competitions keep him ready and in shape for these extravagant worldly adventures.

"You have to get to the top now that you're so close to the top," Baker said.