Discovery Canyon wins second straight title

"Seeing that trophy with my name on it from last year, and this year, is just an incredible feeling," captain Colton Green said. "We did two years in a row and it's just incredible feeling," said co-captain Tyler Sack. "I've never felt something like that again and I don't think I ever will."

The Thunder followed an undefeated 2022 season with a 27-1 effort.

The Discovery Canyon Volleyball team claimed its second straight state championship with a 3-1 win over Eaglecrest.

