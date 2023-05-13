Discovery Canyon wins second straight title
The Discovery Canyon Volleyball team claimed its second straight state championship with a 3-1 win over Eaglecrest.
The Thunder followed an undefeated 2022 season with a 27-1 effort.
"Seeing that trophy with my name on it from last year, and this year, is just an incredible feeling," captain Colton Green said. "We did two years in a row and it's just incredible feeling," said co-captain Tyler Sack. "I've never felt something like that again and I don't think I ever will."