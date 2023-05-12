The Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse team rolls in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs
The Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse team defeats Windsor 22-6 on Friday night in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
