The Lewis Palmer girls soccer team advances in the Class 4A playoffs
The Lewis Palmer girls soccer team defeated Wheat Ridge one nothing on Thursday night. The Rangers advance in the Class 4A playoffs. They will play Northfield on Saturday.
