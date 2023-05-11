Some scenes from the US-Mexico border, where immigration rules are set to change

Migrants are massing along some sections of the U.S.-Mexico border in a last attempt to cross into the United States in the hours before the pandemic-era health rule known as Title 42 ends. Migrants fear that once the restrictions are lifted it could be harder for them to remain on U.S. soil. María José Durán, a 24-year-old student from Venezuela, was on the verge of tears as she sat on a riverbank in Matamoros, Mexico. She motioned toward the opposite shore where at least a dozen Texas troopers with rifles stood behind concertina wire. Later, Durán could be seen walking along the levee with other migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.