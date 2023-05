COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A portion of Black Forest Rd. is closed Thursday due to excessive flooding in the street.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, Black Forest Rd. is closed just north of Vollmer Rd. CSFD said this road would be closed for an "unknown period of time."

People are asked to please avoid the area and have a plan in place before heading out on possibly flooded roads.