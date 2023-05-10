WEATHER ALERT: Strong storms possible today

WEATHER ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Partly cloudy early today... with increasing clouds and storms later in the day. Large hail and damaging winds are the greatest threat with these storms. High temperatures before the storms will climb into the 70s and 80s.

TONIGHT: Rain showers are possible overnight with mostly cloudy skies and morning lows in the 40s. Low clouds and drizzle will be possible for the Thursday morning commute.

EXTENDED: Rain and thunderstorms are likely Thursday and will linger into Thursday night and possibly early Friday morning. Unsettled weather and cool temperatures will carry us through the weekend with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms.