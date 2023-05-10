Volunteers wanted for Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Advisory Board

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is searching for volunteers to serve on the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Advisory Board.

According to the officials, there are two voting member positions on the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Advisory Board that need to be filled.

The board reviews matters pertaining to the planning, development, improvement, beautification, equipping, and maintenance of public parks, playgrounds, programs, urban forests, recreation facilities, and resources including golf courses and cemeteries. It meets on the second Thursday of every month at 7:30 a.m.

Applicants must live within the City of Colorado Springs and be interested in the development of the park, trail, open space, recreation resources, and facilities of the community.

The application web form can be found and submitted by clicking here. Applications and resumes can also be emailed to Michelle Briggs at Michelle.Briggs@coloradosprings.gov or mailed to City Council, Attention: Michelle Briggs, P.O. Box 1575, Colorado Springs, CO 80901.

Applications need to be submitted by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

For more information on Boards, Commissions, and Committees click here.