New report shows fire departments are experiencing shortages statewide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fire departments across the State of Colorado are experiencing shortages in firefighters, funding, equipment, and facilities.

This is according to a recent report released by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. The data was collected from March through September of 2022 and is conducted every 2 years.

The purpose of the report is to better address the needs of fire departments across the state and find solutions.

The results show that statewide, firefighter personnel have been identified as the number one need. Followed by equipment, training, and facilities.

According to the survey, 86% of fire departments say they don't have enough funding to address these needs.

Other concerns include 47% of fire stations not having access to backup power in case of an emergency. As well as 44 departments out of the 239 that participated which don't have access to a live training facility. This forces these firefighters to engage in emergencies on the job without proper training.

At the Colorado Springs Fire Department, they're seeing tremendous population growth. This is requiring the department to add stations and upgrade current departments to accommodate the additional people and area.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department expects the city to grow from 200-350 square miles in the next 5-10 years.

The Colorado Fire Commission says it's more of a struggle in rural areas. This is because many of those departments are volunteer-based.

Whereas 5-10 years ago, fire departments statewide were 80% volunteer-based, over the last five years, volunteers have significantly declined. This is because with the increased cost of living, people don't have the same amount of time to take away from their primary job to volunteer.

On the career side of things, there also doesn't seem to be the same drive to get into the field from younger people. The Colorado Fire Commission is working on this through a newly formed recruitment and retention committee.

Most of the fire departments in southern Colorado are funded through property tax, so whenever there is a fluctuation it impacts what they can fund and purchase.

2,000 additional firefighter personnel will be needed throughout the state over the next two years. This includes both vacant positions and departments that are expected to grow or be added due to population growth. Almost 900 pieces of equipment need to be replaced or purchased new as well.

"There are some areas where they're really struggling just to fill the seats and the apparatus and have all the people they need," Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control Professional Qualifications and Training Section Chief Lisa Pine said. "In some areas, because the population is growing, they need to add stations and resources to cover these new growth areas. So I think it's a combination, regardless of what they need them for, the pool is pretty small right now."

Pine went on to say it's not a lack of coverage because every department will do the best they can. But it does tax the department more. By causing the firefighters to either work more hours than expected, work overtime, do more than their job entails, or fluctuate the number of people who can go out on a call.

The Colorado Fire Commission has been working to address these needs by increasing funding for firefighter protective equipment, and mental health services. They're also in the process of gathering data on what is keeping people from wanting to go into the field.

"Everything's on the table, this is a crisis," Pine said. "We want people to feel confident that when they call 911, that somebody's going to come. So it's imperative that we can look into why people aren't getting into this service and make it more attractive for people to get in."