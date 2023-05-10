Fountain City Council interviews and appoints new police chief within 24 hours

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- 13 Investigates is learning more about former Fountain Police Chief Chris Heberer's abrupt retirement.

The City of Fountain tells KRDO that Heberer informed them of his retirement on Tuesday. Fountain's eight-year police chief said he's retiring to focus on family.

Heberer served as the city's public safety director overseeing both Fountain police and fire departments while also performing the duties of police chief.

"Which made this decision harder, but ultimately the right decision for me and my family to focus on my family," said Heberer.

Fountain Mayor Sharon Thompson told 13 Investigates that in March he told the city he wanted to move to public safety director full-time and promote a new police chief. The city said it posted the police chief position internally last month.

In a statement, Mayor Thompson said in part, "While we’re sad to lose him and the incredible leadership he’s provided to the City for over 8 years, we’re also happy for him as he makes this life change."

13 Investigates asked if Heberer's retirement announcement was planned last night, the city says "Yes and No," originally they thought they'd make the announcement May 23, but Heberer will be on vacation.

Tuesday night, the city swore in Mark Cristiani as the new police chief. The council was able to interview him a few weeks ago. He's been with the department since 2015, and a commander since January 2022.

Even though Cristiani is now officially the chief, Heberer's last day is June 30th. He'll help with the transition until then.

Once Heberer leaves, the city says it will not fill the public safety director position at this time.

Here's Mayor Sharon Thompson's full statement: