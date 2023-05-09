Fountain Police Chief announces retirement, new chief appointed Tuesday

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fountain Police Chief Chris Heberer announced his retirement during a city council meeting Tuesday night, May 9.

Heberer said he will be retiring on June 30 to "focus on family."

A new police chief, Mark Cristiani, was sworn in during the meeting Tuesday night. Cristiani joined the Fountain Police Department in 2015 after working in various law enforcement roles in California and Arizona dating back to the early 90s. In January 2022, he was promoted to Commander.