Unlocked garbage bin in Manitou Springs leads to bear cub getting electrocuted to death

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Garbage kills another bear, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

CPW said a bear cub was in an unlocked trash bin in Manitou Springs Tuesday morning when it became startled. That's when the cub raced up a nearby power pole and was electrocuted. The bear did not survive.

Officials with CPW want people to remember the importance of locking garbage bins and always being "Bear Aware" in areas where the animals frequent.

CPW states every time it's forced to destroy a bear, it's not just the bear that loses. We all lose a little piece of the wilderness that makes Colorado so special.

Below are living with bears resources from CPW:

Living with Bears: A Practical Guide to Bear Country

Colorado is fortunate to have Linda Masterson, author of Living with Bears: A Practical Guide to Bear Country as one of our Bear Aware team volunteers. Please visit the site​ for more information about this book and how to live responsibly in bear country.

Living with Bears Brochure (pdf)​

Learn how to co-exist with bears safely.

Camping and Hiking in Bear Country

Tips from CPW for safe outdoor recreation in bear country, and what to do if you encounter a bear.

​​Keep Bears Wild Pledge (pdf)​

You will need to copy the signed form or print two copies, so you will have one to mail in after you have reviewed and completed the form.

Bear-Proofing ​

​Bear-Proofing Your Home or Business

Learn how to keep bears out of your home and get rid of attractants, including taking down birdfeeders while bears are active​.

Building a Secure Beehive Enclosure (pdf)

Instructions and tips for building a bear-resistant beehive enclosure.

Electric Fencing Guide

Information from the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks website

For Parents and Kids

For more information, click here.