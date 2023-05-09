‘The sweetest boy,’ family remembers 20-year-old killed in Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the El Paso County Coroner's Office identified 20-year-old Jalyn Lagrue as the victim in a shooting near Palmer Park Boulevard the day before.

Colorado Springs Police also arrested 21-year-old Donnell Chess on Monday, accused of killing Jalyn.

A small memorial now stands in front of the strip mall where Jalyn lost his life. Tuesday, a few of Jalyn's family members sat on the curb by the memorial, paying their respects.

They said Jalyn was a loving, sweet man who put his family first.

Early Sunday morning, CSPD officers responded to the shooting. When they got to 2700 block of Palmer Park Boulevard, they found Jalyn Lagrue dead and another woman injured.

Officers immediately started chasing a vehicle they believed was involved that was driving away from the scene.

"There's a whole pile of witnesses that came forward and provided information," said Robert Tornabene, Public Information Officer with CSPD. "This was all outside of this business, and that information that was provided, as well as the information about the vehicle, helped them narrow down to their suspect that they took into custody."

Tuesday, Donnell Chess appeared in court, and a judge ruled that he will continue to be held in the El Paso County Jail without bond.

About a month ago, there was another shooting here that ended in the death of a Fort Carson soldier. CSPD said they're encouraging the public not to hand out in this area at night.

Chess is set to appear back in court May 16.