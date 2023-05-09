The Rampart girls soccer team advances in the Class 5A playoffs
The Rampart girls soccer team defeated Legend on Tuesday night 2-0 as they advance in the Class 5A playoffs.
The Rampart girls soccer team defeated Legend on Tuesday night 2-0 as they advance in the Class 5A playoffs.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.