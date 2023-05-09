The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is warning the general public of a new jury duty scam
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) is warning the general public of a jury duty scam happening across the southern State region.
The EPCSO is reminding citizens that the organization will never call or send texts to individuals about an active warrant, missed court, or jury duty. Officials are also emphasizing they will never call to ask for money for any reason. This applies to any government entity as well.
In light of the scam, the EPCSO is giving the public some general tips on how they can avoid a fraudulent situation:
- If anyone you don't know calls and asks for money, hang up.
- If you do not recognize the number calling you, do not answer.
- If someone claims to be from a law enforcement agency, call that agency to confirm.
- Do NOT give anyone your personal or financial information.
- If you have information about or have fallen victim to this or any other scam, please contact 719-390-5555, and ask to have a deputy come out and take a report.