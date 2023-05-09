The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is warning the general public of a new jury duty scam

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) is warning the general public of a jury duty scam happening across the southern State region.

The EPCSO is reminding citizens that the organization will never call or send texts to individuals about an active warrant, missed court, or jury duty. Officials are also emphasizing they will never call to ask for money for any reason. This applies to any government entity as well.

In light of the scam, the EPCSO is giving the public some general tips on how they can avoid a fraudulent situation: