Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon

Breezy and warm today, with severe storms possible Wednesday.

TODAY: Warm weather today with highs ranging from the low-80s to the upper-80s.  Breezy this afternoon with critical fire wather into the early evening.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight as lows dip into the upper-50s and low-50s.

EXTENDED: Rain showers and thunderstorms can be expected for Wednesday afteroon... with a chance for some of those storms to become severe. Still warm Wedneday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Unsettled weather and cooler temperatures through the weekend, with a chance for thunderstorms through Sunday. Highs Sunday will max out in the 50s and 60s.

