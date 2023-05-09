Cheyenne Mountain Zoo hosts first “Dog Days at the Zoo”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is hosting its first “Dog Days at the Zoo” and they’re asking you to bring your canine kiddo for an adventure.

Tuesday, May 16, and Saturday, June 3, you can add an extra ticket to your family outing for the day of your visit.

Tickets for both members and non-members reflect the price of an adult non-member ticket, Zoo officials state, so, prices will vary by entry time and day ranging from $19.75 to $34.75.

As part of the first "Dog Days," Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has requirements and guidelines for visitors who plan on bringing their pet: