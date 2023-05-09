Cheyenne Mountain Zoo hosts first “Dog Days at the Zoo”
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is hosting its first “Dog Days at the Zoo” and they’re asking you to bring your canine kiddo for an adventure.
Tuesday, May 16, and Saturday, June 3, you can add an extra ticket to your family outing for the day of your visit.
Tickets for both members and non-members reflect the price of an adult non-member ticket, Zoo officials state, so, prices will vary by entry time and day ranging from $19.75 to $34.75.
As part of the first "Dog Days," Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has requirements and guidelines for visitors who plan on bringing their pet:
- Dogs must have an up-to-date rabies vaccination.
- Dogs must be on a leash at all times.
- Leashes must be no longer than 6’ and non-retractable.
- Leashes must be attached at all times, even if the dog is in a carrier or stroller.
- One dog ticket per adult ticket.
- Guests with dogs can access most areas of the Zoo, but there are a few restrictions.
- View the Dog Days Guide & Map here.
- Dogs must remain under their human’s control and not behave in an aggressive or disruptive manner.
- Excessive agitation of Zoo animals or guests because of barking or other behavior may result in the party being asked to leave the Zoo without a refund.
- This opportunity is available for dogs only; sorry, no other pets are allowed.