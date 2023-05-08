The Discovery Canyon boys volleyball team is looking to repeat as state champions

Discovery Canyon won the state championship last year, they didn't lose a set, let alone a game, this year's edition of the Thunder is right back in the state tournament, with a chance to repeat as state champs. Their record is 23-1 but that loss did them some good,

We just thought that no team could really beat us. And they did. And we just went into it all confident. That's what we got for it," says Tyler Sack. Colten Green adds, "Yeah, I think we needed a little bit of humbling. We were kind of sitting on top of the world for a minute, and we thought we were untouchable."

The key to their success if fun and lots of it, "We're like a rollercoaster of emotions. And a team that has just the most consistent emotion, high energy, is going to be the best team," says Sack.