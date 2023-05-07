Rallygoers in Pakistan kill man accused of blasphemy

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say rallygoers for a political party have beaten to death a participant for allegedly making a blasphemous speech. Local police officer Iqbal Khan said Sunday that 40-year-old Maulana Nigar Alam was killed the previous night by demonstrators in Sawaldher village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The rallygoers, gathered to express support for the country’s judiciary, accused Alam of blasphemy when he made a concluding prayer at the end of the event. Witnesses said the police deputy on duty tried to save the man by locking him up in a nearby shop, but the mob broke in and attacked him. Videos on social media showed people beating the accused man, who died at the scene.

