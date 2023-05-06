San Luis Valley Animal Welfare Society bring dogs down to Colorado Springs, giving them a higher chance of adoption

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Saturday, the Pikes Peak Harley-Davidson partnered with the San Luis Valley Animal Welfare Society(SLVAWS) to host an adoption event.

SLVAWS is a nonprofit with a mission to improve the well-being of animals in the San Luis Valley. SLVAWS is a no-kill shelter in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains on 35 acres of land. Every day, shelter dogs get to run and play with one another in 15 large dog parks.

For 18 years, Volunteers have driven their adoption van and trailer each Saturday to Petsmart or Petco in Colorado Springs. The trip is about a 7-hour drive round-trip.

Volunteers said there are more people in Colorado Springs, which makes it easier for animals to find homes.

"There's a lot of homeless animals there and it's a lot easier to adopt the dogs here in Colorado Springs," said J Chesney, Volunteer with SLVAWS.

Chesney said he has also seen an increase in the number of animals they find on the streets in Alamosa County. He said some people can't afford to take care of them so they drop them on the side of the road.

SLVAWS brings about 14-16 animals hoping most get adopted. Officials with SLVAWS said on a good day they usually get at least 4-6 adopted. By the end of the event Saturday, 8 dogs were able to get adopted and were able to find their new home.

KRDO spoke with one woman, Dawn Crow, who has adopted animals from SLVAWS and she adopted another dog Saturday. Crow said her new dog came directly to her and that's when she knew it was meant to be.

"They just fit me," said Crow

SLVAWS said they give the animals vaccines and spay and neuter them before they get adopted. One volunteer said he has seen an increase in how many homeless animals they have taken in.

Now, SLVAWS said they're in urgent need of adult dog food and toys.

According to the shelter, all donations are tax-deductible. Officials with the shelter said people can donate it directly to their shelter or make a monetary donation, here.