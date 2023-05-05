Warm with critical fire weather Friday afternoon

Mainly sunny, warm and breezy Friday.

TODAY: Critical fire weather across region today with stronger SW winds Friday afternoon. Highs will range from the mid-70s to the mid-80s. SW winds will gust anywhere from 40 to 50 mph during the later afternoon.

TONIGHT: Generally clear and cool overnight. Morning lows Saturday will dip into the low-40s.

EXTENDED: Warm and breezy through the weekend. A fire weather watch has been issued for Saturday because of stiff SW winds and low relative humidities. Highs both days this weekend will be in the mid and upper-80s. Warm temperatures will continue early next week with highs in the 70s and 80s. Shower chances ramp up by next Thursday.