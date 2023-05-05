Rally happening in Colorado Springs for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, May 5 is Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day. On this day, we remember the many people lost or killed within the Native communities in the U.S.

In a proclamation, President Joe Biden stated the U.S. government needs to respond with urgency and the resources needed to stop the violence and reverse the legacy of inequity and neglect that often drives the epidemic of missing or murdered Indigenous people - whose cases far too often go unsolved.

For the thousands of families who have lost or are still looking for a friend or loved one, I know this day is full of purpose and pain. Know that your fight to cast light on these injustices has already saved lives. Our Government has a solemn obligation to ensure that every case of a missing or murdered Indigenous person is met with swift, effective action to finally bring justice and healing. Together, we will get that done. President Joe Biden

In Colorado Springs, there will be a rally downtown to bring awareness to MIMP Day. People are asked to wear red, ribbon skirts, and bring a hand drum if they have one. Everyone is invited, but Indigenous people will lead the march.

People are asked to meet near the bandshell in Acacia Park. The rally begins at 4 p.m. and is expected to last through 6 p.m.

The organizers of this event are the Haseya Advocate Program, the Missing & Murdered Indigenous Relatives Task Force of Colorado, and the Colorado Springs Indigenous Community

Click here for the U.S. Department of Justice's webpage on Tribal Justice and Safety.