Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 2:43 PM
Published 2:21 PM

Colorado Springs Police searching for leads in February homicide after man found dead at motel

CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police released the name of the man found dead at a Colorado Springs motel in February.

On Feb. 28, 2023, at 2:17 a.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the Days Inn motel on Aeroplaza Dr. on reports of a death.

According to CSPD, investigators learned the victim had been in a physical altercation in the motel parking lot with an unknown male shortly before his death.

In March, the El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Terrance Hutchins, of Colorado Springs.

On May 2, investigators received the autopsy report. His death was ruled a homicide.

CSPD said this is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

This was the seventh homicide in Colorado Springs so far in 2023. At this time last year, there were 19 homicides investigated.

Victim Identified from Aeroplaza Drive Homicide

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content