Colorado Springs Police searching for leads in February homicide after man found dead at motel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police released the name of the man found dead at a Colorado Springs motel in February.

On Feb. 28, 2023, at 2:17 a.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the Days Inn motel on Aeroplaza Dr. on reports of a death.

According to CSPD, investigators learned the victim had been in a physical altercation in the motel parking lot with an unknown male shortly before his death.

In March, the El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Terrance Hutchins, of Colorado Springs.

On May 2, investigators received the autopsy report. His death was ruled a homicide.

CSPD said this is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

This was the seventh homicide in Colorado Springs so far in 2023. At this time last year, there were 19 homicides investigated.

