Warmer today with rain showers and storms Thursday

Warmer temperatures ahead for Wednesday... with unsettled weather returning Thursday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures warming into the mid-70s and low-80s. Isolated storm chances for this afternoon... with most of the activity into Las Animas and Baca Counties.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild overnight with morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

EXTENDED: Cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms likely on Thursday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Quiet conditions for Friday and Saturday with temps in the 70s and 80s. The end of the weekend and early next week will feature a chance for afternoon showers and storms.