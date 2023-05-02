Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 9:16 AM

Test siren alert exercise to take place at Pueblo Chemical Depot

MGN

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is warning businesses and residents near the Pueblo Chemical Depot of a test siren alert exercise expected to take place this week. 

The PCSO states passerby may hear the test siren alerts from the outdoor warning system Wednesday, May 3. 

They state the siren alerts are only an exercise and the sirens are a part of a notification for the annual Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program exercise. 

The exercise, PCSO say, is designed to demonstrate the community’s readiness for response in the event of a chemical incident. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content