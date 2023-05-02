Test siren alert exercise to take place at Pueblo Chemical Depot

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is warning businesses and residents near the Pueblo Chemical Depot of a test siren alert exercise expected to take place this week.

The PCSO states passerby may hear the test siren alerts from the outdoor warning system Wednesday, May 3.

They state the siren alerts are only an exercise and the sirens are a part of a notification for the annual Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program exercise.

The exercise, PCSO say, is designed to demonstrate the community’s readiness for response in the event of a chemical incident.