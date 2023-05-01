Pueblo PD refers assault charges to DA tied to violent citizens arrest on transient male in 2022

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an exclusive interview with 13 Investigates, Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller says they have referred misdemeanor assault charges to District Attorney Jeff Chostner's office for Doug and Nate Cullison, who are accused of violently detaining and beating a transient male last September.

Pueblo PD re-opened their investigation in early April after video surfaced showing Doug Cullison taking 24-year-old Alex Montoya to the ground outside of Nick's Dairy Cream in east Pueblo on September 22, 2022. Doug's son, Nate Cullison, then arrives on scene and delivers a kick to Montoya's head before punching him for several minutes straight before police arrive.

Doug Cullison was detaining Montoya because he had evidence that he punched and spit on Doug's wife, Teresa Cullison at a school nearby. When four Pueblo PD officers arrived on scene, they spent more than 30 minutes investigating what had happened at the school and in front of Nick's Dairy Cream. Eventually, they cited Montoya for battery, a municipal offense, and released him to the hospital.

Now, after further investigation, Noeller says the Cullisons and Montoya are all looking at 3rd-degree assault charges. Montoya, for allegedly punching and spitting on Teresa Cullison, and the Cullisons for assaulting Montoya outside the ice cream shop.

"The extent of the injuries would be one determining factor on what those charges would be. Right now, based on the information that we have, third-degree assault," Noeller said. "It makes sense to keep them both in the same level of court. The requirements for third-degree assault are that you were assaulted and caused pain, which is very similar to our battery."

13 Investigates reached out to DA Chostner to see if he plans to formally file charges against one or all parties involved. We are still awaiting his response.

WHAT 911 CALLS SHOW

13 Investigates obtained multiple 911 calls from that day, sent to Pueblo PD dispatchers by several concerned citizens who witnessed the incident involving the Cullisons and Montoya.

The first caller described Cullisons' interaction with Montoya as, "grown men with the kid laying on the floor with his hands and legs behind his back, like almost hogtied."

Caller 1

The second caller recounted what she saw as it was occurring. She said, "It looks like someone is getting beat up right outside of our store. Like physically there's a man pinning him down and two people beating the crap out of him pretty much."

Caller 2

That same caller continues by saying, "They're restraining him and he just got kicked in the head. I need someone here as soon as possible. Please, he's getting beat. It was very hard. I need someone here."

Caller 2

Chief Noeller confirmed that these calls were received by his dispatchers and those notes were provided to responding officers, but he says his officers on scene should have used them to investigate further.

"We are looking at this event from a holistic standpoint that it's not just what did the officers do, but what are we as an organization doing to try to improve and build on that and become better public servants," Noeller said. "There's room for all of us to improve as an organization as individuals in different roles."

WHAT POLICE BODY-WORN CAMERA VIDEO SHOWS

13 Investigates also obtained body-worn camera video from all four officers that arrived at the ice cream shop. The videos show Doug and Nate Cullison both giving brief accounts of what happened before Pueblo PD arrived.

Doug Cullison told the sergeant that he was "a part-time guy with the Sheriff's office," and that his wife had told him that Montoya "punched her." He said he told school officials at a school nearby to be on the lookout for Montoya before he followed him to the front of Nick's Dairy Cream. Cullison then told the officer he wanted to "detain" him and then wait for Pueblo PD to get there.

Doug Cullison

When the officer asked how Montoya became bloodied, Cullison said, "he was resisting us a bit and my son right here came and helped put him to ground." When the officer asks if Montoya's injuries were from him "falling to the ground," Cullison replies, "yeah they were."

Around 20 minutes later, another officer approaches Nate Cullison and asks for his recollection of what happened. Nate describes that he rushed to the scene after hearing that his mother was "punched and spit on." Nate said that his dad "had him" and that he and his dad had to "wrestle him down a little bit."

Nate Cullison

The responding officer told Nate, "yeah, that's f***ed up" when Nate was describing him receiving information that his mom was allegedly punched by Montoya.

Neither Doug nor Nate Cullison were cited by police on September 22, something Chief Noeller said should have been investigated further.

"I think it is certainly not a shining example of the work that we do every day, that we should have been a little bit more thoughtful in how we approach that investigation," Noeller said.

The body-worn camera video also shows the extent of Montoya's injuries, who appeared to have several lacerations on his face and bumps on the back of his head. He also told officers that he "got punched" when he was being patted down by officers on scene.

Alex Montoya

Noeller said the extent of Alex Montoya's injuries played a part in deciding what charges to refer to the DA's office. If Montoya had suffered multiple broken bones or sustained "serious bodily injury" the charges could have been much more severe, including 2nd-degree assault, a felony in Colorado.

He added that Nate Cullison, an amateur MMA fighter in Pueblo, could not face more serious charges because he is a trained fighter.

"No, that's in the movies. You're not, like registered as a lethal weapon because you know how to fight. I mean, basically, the injuries would be the determining factor on the level of assault," Noeller said.

INTERNAL AFFAIRS INVESTIGATION

After 13 Investigates aired video of the assault on Alex Montoya in early April, Chief Noeller opened an internal affairs investigation into what did, and what didn't happen, that September day. He says he did this to look for ways to improve and refer appropriate charges to the DA's office for this incident.

"I want to stress to the citizens of Pueblo that we take our jobs very seriously. I wanted to see where we can improve because what we want to do is try to improve as an organization and make sure that something like this doesn't happen again," Noeller said.

The Chief stressed that his officers' lack of properly investigating what happened was not a "cover-up" because Doug Cullison works as a volunteer medic with the Pueblo County Sheriff's office.

"We are human beings. We make mistakes," Noeller said. "It was a series of judgment errors and mistakes in police work. It shouldn't have ended up the way that it did. There's no doubt we're not happy. Again, I think it would be fair to say that the officers are not happy with the errors that they made."

Noeller said the officers on scene included an SRO (School Resource Officer), a veteran sergeant, a patrol officer, and a recruit who was training to become a full-time patrol officer. He said all four men were "outstanding officers" that have had few, if any, problems during their tenures with the department.

"I just want to stress that each one of these officers are good officers. The sergeant that was there is an outstanding man who normally does really great things. The SRO is an outstanding officer. We get compliments on him and the work that he does all the time. This is a mistake. It was a series of events that led to a poor outcome, and it shouldn't have happened," Noeller said.

Noeller said he does not fault the Cullisons for wanting to detain Montoya and wait for his officers to arrive, if that's what was solely taking place.

"I'll be honest with you, as a husband, if I saw the individual that punched my wife in the face, I would probably detain them as well, whether I was a cop or not," Noeller said.

However, the Chief of Police stresses that there are lines that cannot be crossed when attempting to make a "citizens arrest," including not physically harming that person before police can investigate if a crime took place.

"I would encourage people to be very cautious when they want to approach somebody. Some of these individuals are extremely dangerous, and stepping in and putting hands on somebody is something that could potentially go bad for the individual who's trying to help," Noeller said.