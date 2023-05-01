Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation donates $5 million in grants to Colorado community colleges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation (DDCOF) announced it's giving away millions in grants to community colleges throughout the state.

Joined by Governor Jared Polis, the foundation announced the donation is to address staffing shortages within the industry. DDCOF said it's giving $5 million worth of grants to Colorado Community Colleges.

The grants are meant to fund dentistry programs and eventually increase the number of graduates entering the field.

This will also help patients.

According to the DDCOF, recent studies show that even offices and clinics that are fully staffed can only accommodate up to 11% of people who need their services.