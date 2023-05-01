Colorado Springs man on the run after posting bail for attempted murder charge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the last six months, Colorado Springs Police have been searching for a man accused of attempted murder and then, while free on bond, assaulting someone else.

Jerry Hoshour, 47, posted bail in November 2022 and has been on the run ever since. His bond for an alleged attempted first-degree murder charge was lowered twice by 4th Judicial District judges.

On August 8, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call for a physical domestic disturbance at an apartment complex in northeast Colorado Springs.

According to the arrest affidavit, Hoshour is accused of beating and strangling his partner.

The victim told police she and Hoshour had been fighting since about 9 a.m. because "Hoshour believed she had a sexual relationship with another man." The victim said during the argument, Hoshour picked up a three-foot metal rod and "threatened to kill her and himself,” threw a "heavy torch-style lighter” at her arm, slammed her head against the base of the fireplace, and choked her while saying, “I’m going to kill you.”

The victim was able to leave the apartment and call the police. After police responded, there was a brief standoff before Hoshour surrendered without incident. He was charged with attempted murder, menacing, assault, and obstruction of a telephone.

Hoshour’s initial bond was set at $50,000, but at a hearing ten days after the incident, it was lowered to $25,000. A month later a 4th Judicial District judge lowered the bond to $15,000, despite Hoshour’s prior criminal history.

In 2021, Hoshour was charged with assault, phone obstruction, and harassment which were later dismissed. Throughout 2007, in Mesa County, Hoshour was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon and controlled substance charges.

On November 1, 2022, Hoshour posted his $15,000 bond and was released from jail. That same day he went to his apartment and allegedly assaulted his roommate.

According to the CSPD arrest affidavit, Hoshour kicked down the apartment door and said, “It’s moving day (expletive).” He then grabbed a two-foot-long splintered piece of the door and hit his roommate several times with it.

When the police were called, Hoshour managed to get away.

Police haven’t been able to locate him and he remains a fugitive. Hoshour was charged with assault, violation of parole, harassment, and a violent crime.

The court documents said Hoshour was with the victim of the alleged attempted murder incident during the assault. A protection order was filed against Hoshour during the attempted murder case, meaning Hoshour isn’t allowed contact or communication with the victim.

Although CSPD won’t comment on active cases in the court system, investigators said there are no missing person reports for Hoshour’s attempted murder victim and there is nothing to indicate that she is in danger.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on active prosecutions.