Nearly 2,000 community members gather for day of volunteering in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Across Colorado Springs, community members are jumping into action to serve for "Spring CityServe Day," a day of volunteering coordinated by the nonprofit COSILoveYou.

According to the nonprofit, 1,800 people volunteered to serve Saturday at 108 different project sites in the city.

As part of their service, COSILoveYou said volunteers complete tasks like "pulling weeds, painting, picking up trash, making cards of encouragement, dropping off care packages, cleaning, sorting donations and more."

Though COSILoveYou spearheaded the event, they said various churches, nonprofits, businesses, school districts and civic partners have collaborated with them and "established supportive partnerships in education, homelessness and food security" to meet the city's needs.

