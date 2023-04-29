Former TCA kicker Anders Carlson drafted by Packers

The Carlson family seems to have a pretty good grasp on kicking. Anders Carlson, the younger brother of Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

Carlson, a Colorado Springs native who attended The Classical Academy (TCA), will compete with former Colorado Buffaloes kicker Mason Crosby. Crosby was the last kicker Green Bay had drafted until it selected Carlson.

Carlson was a second-team All-SEC kicker in 2020, and an Academic All-American last year. For his career, he connected on 71.8% of his field goals, and 98.3% of his extra points.