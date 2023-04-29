Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 4:44 PM

Former TCA kicker Anders Carlson drafted by Packers

The Carlson family seems to have a pretty good grasp on kicking. Anders Carlson, the younger brother of Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

Carlson, a Colorado Springs native who attended The Classical Academy (TCA), will compete with former Colorado Buffaloes kicker Mason Crosby. Crosby was the last kicker Green Bay had drafted until it selected Carlson.

Carlson was a second-team All-SEC kicker in 2020, and an Academic All-American last year. For his career, he connected on 71.8% of his field goals, and 98.3% of his extra points.

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado
Colorado Springs
local news

Jump to comments ↓

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content