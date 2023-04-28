The search for an El Paso County Deputy missing out of Parker continues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been nearly 36 hours since El Paso County Deputy Kevin Sypher was reported missing from his home in Parker.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the deputy was last seen leaving his home in north Parker near Sandreed Circle around 9 a.m. on Thursday. Sypher has been a part of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for years.

His family describes him as a very kind and hard-working man, which is why they say the whole situation is so "Out of character for him."

On a neighbor's security cameras, Sypher was seen walking toward the nearby Cherry Creek Trail, a very lengthy bike path that runs through Parker, wearing a gray hoodie while carrying two white trash bags.

PPD

The Parker Police Department was informed the deputy was missing around 4 p.m. Thursday, hours after he was reportedly last seen. According to the PPD, there are no signs that Sypher is in danger.

The PPD told KRDO they don't have anything criminal associated with this or that he was forced to walk away.

"We don't have anything criminal associated with this, that he was forced to walk away or anything like that. It's just that this was so out of character for this person that it caused enough concern for his welfare that we at least wanted to check on him and make sure everything is okay welfare-wise," said Administration Commander at Parker Police Department Chris Peters.

Anyone who goes on the Cherry Creek Trail is asked to keep an eye out for him.

The 56-year-old deputy is described as 6'2 with a large build, grey hair, and brown eyes.

His wife confirmed with KRDO that he did leave on foot and hopes the community can help find him and bring him home safely.