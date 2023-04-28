Pueblo History and Art Walk begins Friday, celebrating 3 of the city’s oldest neighborhoods

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, April 28 kicks off a celebration of Pueblo's rich culture, history, and diversity through the first Pueblo History and Art Walk.

This art walk highlights the history and culture of three historic Pueblo neighborhoods. According to officials, the three neighborhoods were identified in 2014 by the Environmental Protection Agency to become a part of the Colorado Smelter Superfund site. They are the Bessemer, Bojon Town, and Grove neighborhoods; three of the oldest neighborhoods in Pueblo.

Bojon Town and Bessemer date back to the 1800s. The neighborhoods attracted many immigrants who moved there to work at the Colorado Fuel and Iron Steel Mill, which was the largest steel mill west of the Mississippi at the time. This largely contributed to Pueblo's growth.

"These are some of the oldest neighborhoods in Pueblo and they have great histories," Volunteer Pam Kocman said. "All of us believe that learning the history of your neighborhood makes your neighborhood really feel like a home."

Since 2018, the three neighborhoods identified under the Colorado Smelter Revitalization Plan have undergone safety, landscaping, and beautification measures under the EPA's plan.

For Pueblo natives and long-time residents like Pam, the Steel City is like no other.

"Everyone knows everybody somehow," Pam said. "They're all related in some way, or been friends forever. Having lived in only big cities myself, it was shocking to me. It feels like home right from the start."

Southern Colorado is home to rich culture, history, and diversity. In Pueblo Friday, community members and leaders got together to celebrate just that.

The event started with a ribbon cutting at Blo Back Gallery with live music, vendors, food trucks, and art exhibits. Followed by a guided walking tour with points of interest, including featured art pieces and murals from local artists distinct to each neighborhood's history.

The first guided tour began at 10 a.m. and lasted through noon. The second tour begins at 2 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

People who miss the set tour times can also take part in a self-guided tour anytime from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. using an app or website by clicking here which serves as a guide to highlight artwork and the history of various landmarks along the path.