Another round of rain and snow tonight

Another round of rain and snow on the way tonight.

TODAY: Anywhere from partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a few isolated showers late this afternoon. High temps today will top out in the low to mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with rain and snow showers rolling into the area after 9 pm. For Colorado Springs its a rain snow mix... with snow in the higher elevations. Showers will likely continue into the Friday morning commute.

EXTENDED: Isolated showers may continue into the early afternoon Friday... then clearing Friday night. Warmer for the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s Saturday and Sunday. Warmer early next week with a few afternoon showers and storms possible by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

