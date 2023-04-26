More rain could bring higher fire risk in Southern Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The rain and snow we've seen throughout Southern Colorado is a welcomed sight, but it could make putting out fires this year more challenging.

Long-term weather predictions show a moderate fire risk for June and July. So far this year, we've already seen fire activity across Southern Colorado, including the 403 Fire, Rampart Fire, and North Creek Fire

The Pueblo Fire Department said the increased moisture is something they do monitor because it's a double edge sword. The rain helps with drought conditions, but it makes grass and vegetation grow faster. Grass and trees are considered one-hour fuels and if they keep growing and then dry out it creates a fire hazard.

"We’re in the Spring now and everything's blooming and going to look pretty and green for the next few weeks, but that potential is always there for that hot dry wind and we know that it’s coming, will be here soon, and start to dry out those lighter fuels," said Tim Trujillo with the Pueblo Fire Department.

The Pueblo Fire Department says homeowners should work on mitigating their properties now. That includes weeding, mowing your lawn, getting rid of tumbleweeds, and making sure things that could be flammable are kept away from fences and buildings.