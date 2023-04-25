Skip to Content
Weather Alert: Rain and Snow on the way

Weather Alert: Heavy rain and snow in the cards for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

TODAY: Mainly cloudy and mild today with rain ramping up this afternoon. Moderate to heavy rain likely after 1 pm with thunder also possible. Highs will max out in the 50s and 60s.

TONIGHT: Many areas will transition from rain to snow later tonight, with the heaviest snow over the higher terrain north and west of Colorado Springs. A winter storm warning has been issued for El Paso and Teller counties as well as the Palmer Divide. Winter weather advisories have been issued for Pueblo county. In the higher terrain many areas will see more than a foot of snow.

EXTENDED: Rain and snow will continue Wednesday morning... and the commute may be miserable in some areas. Rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon... before this storm system exits the region Wednesday night. Partly cloudy and breezy Thursday with highs in the mid-60s. Thunderstorms possible again Friday... before quieter weather arrives this weekend.

