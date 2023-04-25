Venezuela’s Juan Guaidó not seeking political asylum in US
By REGINA GARCIA CANO
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó says he is not seeking political asylum in the United States and has not ruled out the posibility of running in a presidential primary planned for October. Guaidó on Tuesday spoke to The Associated Press by phone from Miami, where he arrived on a commercial flight that departed Colombia’s capital Monday night. Guaidó says he traveled to the U.S. hours after he crossed the border between Colombia and Venezuela with the intent of meeting with diplomats and other participants in an international conference focused on his nation’s political crisis. He says he plans to hold work meetings in the U.S. in the short term.