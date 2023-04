GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday, Winter Park Resort said goodbye to this season by ending its 2023 Spring Bash + Splash festivities with a classic pond skim.

Click through the photos above to see highlights of the 2023 Spring Bash + Splash festivities.

While Sunday, April 23 marked the closing of the Winter Park side, skiers and riders can still use the Mary Jane side of the mountain well into May.