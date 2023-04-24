FBI agent takes the stand, video Letecia Stauch refusing to say where her stepson is

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Details of an FBI interrogation is shedding light on the mental state of the woman accused of murdering her 11-year-old stepson and dumping his body under a Florida Bridge.

Former FBI agent Jonathan Grusing interviewed Letecia Stauch after she was arrested but before Gannon Stauch's body was found.

Grusing testified Monday that during those interviews Stauch showed "no concern" for Gannon. The former agent said Stauch did speak about herself in the third person but that he didn't find that off-putting because he believes she's "self-centered."

Video played Monday showing what Stauch told FBI agents during an interrogation. While in the interrogation, Stauch repeatedly refused to tell agents where Gannon was.

She claimed she was "not living with anything horrible in her brain."

Stauch was adamant that she didn't do anything to Gannon - but wouldn't answer what her stepson was doing the last time she saw him.

Grusing also asked Stauch why she cleaned up the blood in the house. In the video, Grusing asks, "If you had nothing to do with harming Gannon, why would you clean up the blood on the wall?"

He also asked why she cut up the carpet.

She responded back by claiming Gannon would have random bloody noses "at the drop of a dime" and she cut the carpet up because "it smelled."

Stauch also told the FBI that Gannon was alive, even asking if they had put out an award for him yet.

Footage also showed agents repeatedly asking Stauch her last memory of Gannon. She only answered by saying Gannon was her "favorite stepchild."

During those interviews, the former FBI agent testified that he was able to determine that Stauch understood what was going on and had a very logical thought process. Specifically, he testified she was able to determine where the questioning was going and stopped the line of questioning to not incriminate herself.