Cool and breezy Friday… snow possible Saturday morning

Below average temperatures will continue this afternoon with breezy conditions around the region.

TODAY: A mixture of sun and clouds, with an outside chance for a few showers by this evening. Highs today will max out in the 50s and 60s.

TONIGHT: Snow showers will develop overnight and towards sunrise Saturday morning. Light accumulations of will be possible for Colorado Springs with higher amounts north and west of downtown.

EXTENDED: Rain and snow showers along with chilly temperatures can be expected for much of the day on Saturday. High temps will range from the mid-40s to the low-50s. A quick break on Sunday before another round of active weather arrives Monday and takes us through the middle of next week.