Pueblo West Metro District claims they learned of ballot error on social media

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo West Metro District launched an internal investigation after Pueblo County announced ballots were sent to ineligible voters in Pueblo West.

Wednesday, the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder (PCCR) released a statement saying ballots for the upcoming May elections in the Pueblo West Metropolitan District, Colorado City Metropolitan District, and Pueblo Rural Fire District were sent to 16 and 17-year-olds not eligible to vote.

The Metro District told KRDO Thursday that Pueblo County never notified them about this error and that the district only became aware of the situation through social media Wednesday.

The PCCR said its office was "only obligated to supply the lists" and that checking over these voter lists for ineligible voters is the responsibility of the Designated Election Official, that being Denise O’Hara for Pueblo West Metropolitan District and Sue Blair for Colorado City Metropolitan District and Pueblo Rural Fire District.

According to Pueblo West, they're in contact with the other two special districts to work out this matter.

In a press release, the Clerk's Office said the districts were given an "updated list of eligible voters as soon as the error was noticed, and processes have been put in place to ensure this situation does not happen again."

However, Pueblo West officials claim they were never given that updated list and they said the other two special districts did not either.

The Pueblo West Metro District said they're in contact with the Secretary of State's Office and the district's legal counsel.

KRDO has reached out to the Pueblo County Clerk but we have not heard a response yet.