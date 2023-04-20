Colorado Gator Farm plans to reopen May 1 after devastating fire, fundraiser helping with rebuild

MOSCA, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a devastating fire that claimed the lives of dozens of animals, the Colorado Gator Farm is looking to reopen.

Tuesday morning, crews responded to the Gator Farm in Mosca after a fire broke out around a breaker panel in the reptile barn. According to officials with the farm, most of the rescued snakes, lizards, tortoises, parrots, and cats perished.

The Mosca-Hooper Fire Department was able to save eight tortoises, eight turtles, and three dwarf caimans, including Phoenix the caiman lizard, the only lizard to make it.

Colorado Gator Farm

The Colorado Gator Farm is now planning to open on May 1. The farm hopes to do a limited opening this upcoming weekend if things work out.

Officials with the farm thanked the community for its patience during this difficult time.

For anyone looking to help the Colorado Gator Farm, click here to donate through an official GoFundMe.