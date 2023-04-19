Defense industry startup ‘Nooks’ to open third location in Colorado Springs in expansion move

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A new defense industry startup has selected Colorado Springs as its third location for expansion.

Nooks, is a defense industry start-up that will soon offer flexible access to classified facilities and associated networks for use by industry and government partners.

Colorado Springs is expected to be a central location for Nooks to service data centers across the country while also focusing on efforts in the West.

The announcement comes from the Polis-Primavera Administration and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, who state Nooks will not only help to enhance national security space but will help create 35 good-paying jobs as well.

According to the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, Nooks is expected to pour $33-37 million into the local economy.

The new facility will be 60,000 square-feet and will provide a secure space for collaboration or segregation of classified activities.

It will also be the only company authorized to perform this type of work on behalf of the U.S. Government.

Currently, Nooks has secured the rights to a facility near the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS).

Officials with the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC commented on the new addition to Colorado’s Aerospace Industry stating: