Traffic Impacts for South Academy Boulevard; Expect delays, use alternative routes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The City of Colorado Springs is alerting drivers of traffic changes on South Academy Boulevard for a number of weeks.

The North Segment between Bijou Street and Airport Road will see crews performing median removals and construction of detour pavement as traffic will be reduced to one lane.

The week of April 17, crews will be backfilling the Big O’ Tire parking lot and adding new pavement, resulting in a water treatment plant being moved to the center median on South Academy Boulevard.

Monday, April 24, crews will open the Southbound Academy Boulevard left turning lane to Airport Road.

The South Segment between East Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive will have concrete barriers in place as crews work to continue their removal of medians, curbs, and gutters.

The City is alerting drivers to expect delays and use alternative routes until the underground work is complete. Then, crews will reinstate two lanes of traffic back onto Southbound Academy Boulevard.

For more information regarding the traffic projects and delays visit the City of Colorado Springs website by clicking here.