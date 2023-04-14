More than 40 grams of fentanyl found on suspects who jumped out Colorado Springs hotel window

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two suspects were found with fentanyl after reportedly jumping out a hotel window.

At 2:50 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Falcon Division were dispatched to a hotel in the 8300 block of Razorback Rd. to address people who were trespassing in a room.

When officers arrived and were speaking to the trespassers, CSPD said one party provided false information regarding who they were.

However, police said both parties were identified and were found to have felony warrants.

When officers went to bring the suspects into custody, CSPD said the two jumped from a second-floor window. Both possibly broke their legs.

Once in custody, police recovered 42.8 grams of fentanyl.