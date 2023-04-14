Colorado couple discovers they’re cousins after taking ancestry test

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- What if you took a DNA test and found out you were married with children to your cousin? That's exactly the situation one Colorado woman found herself in.

Celina Quinones said she already knew she and her husband had family in the San Luis Valley. When she took an ancestor test, however, it revealed she's actually blood relatives with her husband.

According to Celina, the connection they missed is with her husband's grandmother - who's adopted - and her dad's side.

"It's like oh my goodness, we've been married for ten years. Like, and then this happens like, I could have married anyone. I married, my cousin on accident," explained Celina.

Celina thinks she and her husband, who is her cousin, have more of a bond than the typical couple. That they're "genetically in sync."

She told KRDO they've always had similar thoughts and mannerisms. Celina believes there has to be some sort of science that has them thinking the same things at the same time.

"It gets a little weird, too, where we read each other's minds there. There's certain things like I'll say, Hey, let's go to this restaurant. And he'll be like, I literally was thinking that or, you know, like, we'll just be sitting there and think the same thing," said Celina.

Despite the biological link, Celina said they have healthy children and a good marriage of ten years.

"At the end of the day, we love each other."

Celina said she wants to break the stigma about being married to a cousin. She said if more people took an ancestry test, she thinks there'd be more people out there who are unknowingly involved with a relative.