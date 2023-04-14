3 dead in highway shootings involving outlaw motorcycle gang members in Southeast Texas, authorities say

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

Three people were killed and one other was wounded Friday in shootings along Interstate 45 in two counties in Southeast Texas — incidents believed to have involved outlaw motorcycle gangs, authorities said.

The incidents took place in Montgomery and Walker counties, north of Houston.

At 12:18 p.m. local time, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and Huntsville Police responded to the report of a shooting at the 114 mile-marker of northbound I-45, Huntsville police said in a Facebook post.

Authorities found three men suffering from gunshot wounds, and emergency medical services arrived and “began life saving efforts,” police said. Two of the men, ages 43 and 69, were pronounced dead at the scene. An injured 61-year-old man was sent to Hermann Hospital in Houston, according to the post.

“The three victims were male, all riding motorcycles, and all wearing clothing and insignia that indicated they were part of an outlaw motorcycle gang,” Huntsville police said, adding that the incident and a shooting that took place in “Montgomery County are related.”

Huntsville police said they are working with the Texas Rangers on their investigation.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office earlier in the day said it responded to a shooting incident where a man died along I-45.

A 32-year-old man was shot Friday after 11 a.m. along I-45 in Spring, and later transported to a local hospital where he died from his wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

“The individuals involved are all believed to be affiliated with outlaw motorcycle gangs,” the agency said.

Another man may also have been shot in that jurisdiction with non-life-threatening injuries, Montgomery County sheriff’s spokesperson Steven Squier told CNN affiliate KHOU.

“We’re also aware that there is another incident in Walker County involving fatalities and a critically injured individual that may possibly be related,” Squier said. An investigation was underway, he said.

CNN has reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for further details.

