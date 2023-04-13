Sallie Clark concedes candidacy for Mayor of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After initially requesting information on how much a recount would cost, Sallie Clark formally conceded her candidacy for Mayor of Colorado Springs.

On April 7, three days after the Colorado Springs General Municipal Election, Clark formally requested the city provide her with an estimated cost of a recount. In a press release, Clark said she was "considering a recount of the election pursuant to state and city election law."

According to the current unofficial results of the Colorado Springs election, Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams are the two headed to the expected runoff election in May.

Clark told KRDO after her request that she was concerned about possible irregularities in processing ballots during Tuesday's election.

However, Thursday in a press release, Clark thanked her supporters and announced that she's conceded.

“With the results of the April 4 election final, I congratulate Mr. Mobolade and Mr. Williams for making the run-off election and officially concede my candidacy for Mayor. Thank you to my supporters and voters for placing your trust in me. While I am disappointed in the results, I respect our democratic process and the thousands of citizens who voted in this important election. I hope that the two remaining candidates for Mayor heard the voters loud and clear. Voters are asking for more police officers, more firefighters, an end to homelessness, smooth roads, safe trails, and beautiful parks. Voters are also demanding transparency and truth from their elected officials. I pray that our next Mayor won’t let us down.” Sallie Clark

According to city officials, the 2023 General Municipal Election results will be official once they're certified at some point Thursday.