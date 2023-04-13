Court documents show El Paso County music teacher faced prior accusations of child sex assault

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)--A music teacher at an El Paso County church is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the department's Special Victim's Unit (SVU) received a report of a sexual assault on a child on Monday. The parents of a 14-year-old boy found inappropriate text messages between their child and Gordon.

The child was interviewed by a certified Forensic Interviewer and SVU obtained further evidence.

Thursday morning, detectives arrested 58-year-old Robert Henry Gordon.

According to the sheriff's office, Gordon is a music teacher at the First United Pentecostal Church in Security-Widefield.

Additionally, Gordon served as a school bus driver for a couple of different school districts throughout El Paso County in the past.

But, this is not the first time Gordon has been arrested for similar sexual assault accusations.

Court Records show back in the early 2000s, Gordon was charged with 2 counts of sexual assault on a child with force and 1 count of sexual assault of a child in a position of trust. But, all 3 charges were acquitted.

In 2012, Gordon was involved in another case and was charged with a pattern of sexual abuse, pattern of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, and six counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust with a victim under the age of 15. He was later found not guilty in 2014.

It's important to note that in 1998, Gordon was convicted of harboring a runaway child, a class two misdemeanor.

Now, Gordon faces several charges, including sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, sexual assault on a child, unlawful sexual contact, and enticement of a child. He's being held without bond at this time.

The sheriff's office said this remains an active investigation and there are possibly additional victims.

Anyone with information on this case or is a victim related to this case is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tipline at 719-520-7777 and a detective will reach out to you.