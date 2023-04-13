El Paso County church music teacher and former bus driver accused of sexual assault on a child

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A music teacher at an El Paso County church is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the department's Special Victim's Unit (SVU) received a report of a sexual assault on a child on April 10. The parents of a 14-year-old boy found inappropriate text messages between their child and the suspect.

The child was interviewed by a certified Forensic Interviewer and SVU obtained further evidence. Thursday morning, detectives arrested 58-year-old Robert Henry Gordon.

According to the sheriff's office, Gordon is a music teacher at the First United Pentecostal Church in Security-Widefield.

Additionally, Gordon served as a school bus driver for a couple of different school districts throughout El Paso County in the past.

Gordon faces several charges, including Sexual Assault on a Child-Position of Trust, Sexual Assault on a Child, Unlawful Sexual Contact, and Enticement of a Child. He's being held without bond at this time.

The sheriff's office said this remains an active investigation and there are possibly additional victims.

Anyone with information on this case or is a victim related to this case is asked to call the El Paso Sheriff’s Office Tipline at 719-520-7777 and a Detective will reach out to you.