Trujillo Canyon Fire at 86 acres with 0% containment

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – An update from the Las Animas County Management Team shows the Trujillo Canyon Fire is smaller than originally thought. According to officials, the fire is at 86 acres and 0% containment as of Wednesday morning.

Helicopters are making continuous efforts to extinguish the flames and a bulldozer has been brought in by the county to work on the north end of the fire.

Las Animas County Emergency Management

Currently, there are 75 firefighters on site and according to officials more will be dispatched as they are needed.

Due to expected high wind conditions today and into tomorrow, officials say large efforts are being put in to suppress the fire.

The Trujillo Creek Fire was first reported around 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 10.

Residents of Mauricio Canyon, Trujillo Creek, and anywhere else within a three-mile radius were told to evacuate Monday. Evacuations are still in place.